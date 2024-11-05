Rajnath Singh Charges Jharkhand Government with Corruption, Champions NDA Progress

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched a scathing critique of the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government on Tuesday, accusing it of systemic corruption. He likened the BJP and its allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to 'powerful rockets' capable of propelling Jharkhand toward swift development. Singh delivered his remarks during public gatherings in the Ranchi and Lohardaga districts, aiming to invigorate the BJP's campaign efforts as assembly elections approach.

Singh dismissed the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) as ineffective, likening them to 'fused firecrackers of Diwali.' He characterized these parties as 'speedbreakers' in the state's developmental path and urged voters to eliminate these obstacles in the forthcoming election. Singh pointed out that three out of Jharkhand's seven previous chief ministers have faced imprisonment, noting that none belonged to the BJP. He stated firmly, 'BJP has always run the government spotlessly. Whenever the JMM government came, corruption increased.'

His speech further committed the BJP to halt illegal Bangladeshi infiltration and protect tribal community rights. Singh promised legislation to reclaim tribal lands occupied by intruders. He also highlighted initiatives under the Pradhan Mantri Janman Yojana, aimed at uplifting Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). Emphasizing Prime Minister Modi's dedication to tribal welfare, Singh referenced the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan's approval with its substantial investment. Singh concluded by mentioning Mandal Murmu, a key figure who recently shifted allegiance to the BJP, and noted the crumbling support for the JMM. Jharkhand's assembly polls are set across two phases, on November 13 and 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)