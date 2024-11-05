Diplomatic Tensions Flare Over Hindu Temple Incident
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed concern over a violent incident at a Hindu temple in Canada, linking it to extremist forces' influence. Amidst diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, Jaishankar criticized Ottawa for unsubstantiated allegations and called for protection of places of worship.
- Country:
- Australia
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has labeled the recent incident at a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, as 'deeply concerning,' highlighting the influence of 'extremist forces' in the region. The clash, involving protestors carrying Khalistani flags, disrupted a temple event and has drawn strong diplomatic responses.
During a press conference alongside Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Jaishankar criticized Canada for making allegations without evidence and expressed dissatisfaction over surveillance of Indian diplomats. He emphasized that freedom should not be misused and called for accountability.
The incident further strains India-Canada relations, exacerbated by past allegations from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding Indian agents' involvement in a separatist's death, claims India has dismissed. India's response included expelling Canadian diplomats and withdrawing its high commissioner.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NIA Charges Key Khalistani Associate in Punjab Terror Plot
NIA Cracks Down on Key Khalistani Associate in Punjab Terror Case
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Poland Closes Russian Consulate
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Moscow Responds to Warsaw's Consulate Closure
Canadian MP Urges Action Against Khalistani Extremism Amidst Diplomatic Tensions with India