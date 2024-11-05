Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Flare Over Hindu Temple Incident

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed concern over a violent incident at a Hindu temple in Canada, linking it to extremist forces' influence. Amidst diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, Jaishankar criticized Ottawa for unsubstantiated allegations and called for protection of places of worship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canberra | Updated: 05-11-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 20:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has labeled the recent incident at a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, as 'deeply concerning,' highlighting the influence of 'extremist forces' in the region. The clash, involving protestors carrying Khalistani flags, disrupted a temple event and has drawn strong diplomatic responses.

During a press conference alongside Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Jaishankar criticized Canada for making allegations without evidence and expressed dissatisfaction over surveillance of Indian diplomats. He emphasized that freedom should not be misused and called for accountability.

The incident further strains India-Canada relations, exacerbated by past allegations from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding Indian agents' involvement in a separatist's death, claims India has dismissed. India's response included expelling Canadian diplomats and withdrawing its high commissioner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

