Diplomatic Tensions Flare Over Hindu Temple Incident

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has labeled the recent incident at a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, as 'deeply concerning,' highlighting the influence of 'extremist forces' in the region. The clash, involving protestors carrying Khalistani flags, disrupted a temple event and has drawn strong diplomatic responses.

During a press conference alongside Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Jaishankar criticized Canada for making allegations without evidence and expressed dissatisfaction over surveillance of Indian diplomats. He emphasized that freedom should not be misused and called for accountability.

The incident further strains India-Canada relations, exacerbated by past allegations from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding Indian agents' involvement in a separatist's death, claims India has dismissed. India's response included expelling Canadian diplomats and withdrawing its high commissioner.

