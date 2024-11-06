Madhya Pradesh CM Speaks Out Against Canadian Temple Attack

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday vehemently condemned an attack on a Hindu temple in Canada, asserting that such incidents are not tolerated by India.

Labeling the culprits as 'traitors' influenced by 'foreign powers', Yadav expressed his gratitude towards the patriotic Sikhs in India for their solidarity in condemning the attack.

In the wake of a stone-pelting incident in Indore related to Diwali festivities, Yadav emphasized the BJP government's commitment to religious harmony while issuing a stern warning against taking the law into one's own hands. Additionally, he expressed grief over the recent tragic deaths in Gujarat and announced a relief fund for the affected family.

(With inputs from agencies.)