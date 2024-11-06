Left Menu

Trump Triumphs in West Virginia: A Consistent Republican Stronghold

Donald Trump clinched a victory in West Virginia for the third consecutive presidential election cycle, securing the state's four electoral votes. West Virginia remains a Republican stronghold with its history of supporting Trump in previous elections. The state has not favored a Democrat for president since 1996.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2024 06:23 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 06:23 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a triumph for Republican dominance, former President Donald Trump secured a win in West Virginia for the third consecutive presidential cycle. This victory adds four crucial electoral votes to Trump's tally, although the state now has one fewer due to a congressional seat loss after the 2020 census.

West Virginia continues to be a Republican bastion, being one of only two states where Trump captured every county in both the 2016 and 2020 elections. The state's loyalty to Republican candidates underscores its national political alignment.

Despite its historical Democratic leanings, no Democrat has won a presidential election in West Virginia since Bill Clinton in 1996. The Associated Press confirmed Trump's latest victory at precisely 7:30 p.m. EST, reflecting a broader trend of Republican control over all partisan statewide offices in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

