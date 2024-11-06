Left Menu

Kamala Harris Clinches Illinois Victory for Democrats

Vice President Kamala Harris secured a win in Illinois, earning the state's 19 electoral votes for the Democratic Party. Known for its Democratic leanings, Illinois has consistently supported Democratic presidential candidates since 1992. The victory was announced by the Associated Press at 8:38 p.m. EST.

Vice President Kamala Harris claimed a pivotal victory in Illinois on Tuesday, securing the state's 19 electoral votes for the Democratic Party. This victory reaffirms the state's consistent support for Democratic candidates, a trend that has persisted since the 1992 presidential election.

Illinois, which was home to former President Barack Obama, remains a bastion for Democratic presidential aspirations. The state's electoral loyalty was once again on display as Harris emerged victorious.

The Associated Press declared Harris the winner at precisely 8:38 p.m. EST, adding another notch to the Democratic tally in this election cycle.

