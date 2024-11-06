Kamala Harris Clinches Illinois Victory for Democrats

Vice President Kamala Harris claimed a pivotal victory in Illinois on Tuesday, securing the state's 19 electoral votes for the Democratic Party. This victory reaffirms the state's consistent support for Democratic candidates, a trend that has persisted since the 1992 presidential election.

Illinois, which was home to former President Barack Obama, remains a bastion for Democratic presidential aspirations. The state's electoral loyalty was once again on display as Harris emerged victorious.

The Associated Press declared Harris the winner at precisely 8:38 p.m. EST, adding another notch to the Democratic tally in this election cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)