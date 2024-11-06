Global Reactions: Trump's Historic Political Comeback

On Wednesday, reactions from across the globe poured in as Fox News announced that Republican Donald Trump defeated Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, marking a remarkable political comeback four years after exiting the White House.

Many world leaders reacted to Trump's projected victory. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the event as 'history's greatest comeback' and emphasized the renewed US-Israel alliance. French President Emmanuel Macron extended congratulations, underscoring continued collaboration for peace and prosperity. Other leaders, like Austria's Karl Nehammer, highlighted the strategic importance of expanding US relations.

The outcome sparked diverse international commentary. Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian President, noted Trump's fiscal conservatism, while Italy's Matteo Salvini praised the win as one of common sense. These reactions underscore the widespread geopolitical implications of Trump's potential return to power.

(With inputs from agencies.)