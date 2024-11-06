China Prepares for Renewed U.S. Tensions Under Trump

China has pledged to base its relations with the United States on mutual respect, following Donald Trump's claimed victory in the presidential election. However, experts suggest Beijing is expecting heightened tensions over trade, technology, and security matters.

According to foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, China remains committed to managing relations with the U.S. through principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation. Nonetheless, Chinese analysts anticipate more aggressive policies from Trump, with possible tariffs and an isolationist foreign policy opening avenues for China to amplify its global reach.

Trump has proposed tariffs exceeding 60% on Chinese imports and revoking China's most-favored-nation trading status, a move that alarms China's leadership. Beijing is especially cautious of a potential trade war resurgence, given its current internal economic hurdles. In response, China is likely to bolster ties with other nations and enhance its self-reliance in technology and economy.

