Left Menu

CPI(M) Symbol Controversy in Jharkhand Elections

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has filed a complaint against the INDIA bloc partners in Jharkhand for allegedly using its election symbol without consent. CPI(M) claims it is independently contesting nine seats and not part of the INDIA bloc in the state assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 16:52 IST
CPI(M) Symbol Controversy in Jharkhand Elections
Assembly elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has raised alarms over the unauthorized use of its election symbol during campaigning in Jharkhand.

The party claims its symbol has been misused by INDIA bloc partners, despite CPI(M) contesting the elections independently in the state.

The Election Commission has been urged to address this infringement before the upcoming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024