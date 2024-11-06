CPI(M) Symbol Controversy in Jharkhand Elections
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has filed a complaint against the INDIA bloc partners in Jharkhand for allegedly using its election symbol without consent. CPI(M) claims it is independently contesting nine seats and not part of the INDIA bloc in the state assembly elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 16:52 IST
- Country:
- India
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has raised alarms over the unauthorized use of its election symbol during campaigning in Jharkhand.
The party claims its symbol has been misused by INDIA bloc partners, despite CPI(M) contesting the elections independently in the state.
The Election Commission has been urged to address this infringement before the upcoming assembly elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Shake-Up: Former BJP Stalwarts Join Jharkhand's JMM
Massive Cash Seizure Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Polls
BJP Poised for Victory in Jharkhand Assembly Elections
Defections Shake Up Jharkhand Politics: BJP Leaders Seek New Alliances
Maharashtra Political Showdown: MVA Prepares for Assembly Polls