Devastation in Barja: Lebanese Rescuers Scour Rubble After Israeli Strike
In the town of Barja, Lebanese rescuers have pulled 30 bodies from the rubble following an Israeli strike on an apartment building, intensifying a conflict with no signs of resolution. Escalated tensions between Israeli forces and Hezbollah have resulted in significant casualties and ongoing unrest.
Lebanese rescuers have recovered 30 bodies from the wreckage of an apartment building in Barja, following an Israeli airstrike. The attack occurred unexpectedly on Tuesday night, and the search continues for potential survivors.
The Israeli military has not provided information on the specific target of the strike, and Barja, located north of Sidon, had previously not been regularly targeted.
The ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah have reached a heightened level of violence, exacerbated by recent political upheaval, including the dismissal of Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
(With inputs from agencies.)
