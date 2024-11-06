Devastation in Barja: Lebanese Rescuers Scour Rubble After Israeli Strike

Lebanese rescuers have recovered 30 bodies from the wreckage of an apartment building in Barja, following an Israeli airstrike. The attack occurred unexpectedly on Tuesday night, and the search continues for potential survivors.

The Israeli military has not provided information on the specific target of the strike, and Barja, located north of Sidon, had previously not been regularly targeted.

The ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah have reached a heightened level of violence, exacerbated by recent political upheaval, including the dismissal of Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

(With inputs from agencies.)