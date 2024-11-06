Left Menu

JMM's Kalpana Soren Criticizes BJP's Governance in Jharkhand

Kalpana Soren, JMM MLA and wife of Jharkhand's CM, criticized the BJP's past governance, alleging school closures and cancelled ration cards. She praised the current JMM-led initiatives for education and pension schemes. Soren also accused BJP of exploiting Jharkhand's resources for other states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:00 IST
JMM's Kalpana Soren Criticizes BJP's Governance in Jharkhand
Kalpana Soren
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) MLA, Kalpana Soren, launched an attack on the previous administration by the BJP, accusing it of regressing the state's progress.

Speaking at a rally in Ranchi's Silli constituency, Soren accused the BJP of closing schools and cancelling ration cards during its tenure. She praised the current administration under her husband, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, for issuing green ration cards and implementing CM Schools of Excellence to enhance educational access.

Soren further accused the BJP of exploiting Jharkhand's resources to benefit states governed by the party, and criticized the AJSU Party for neglecting Silli's development. As elections approach, the JMM has fielded Amit Mahto in a bid to challenge the AJSU Party's hold on the constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024