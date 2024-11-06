JMM's Kalpana Soren Criticizes BJP's Governance in Jharkhand
Kalpana Soren, JMM MLA and wife of Jharkhand's CM, criticized the BJP's past governance, alleging school closures and cancelled ration cards. She praised the current JMM-led initiatives for education and pension schemes. Soren also accused BJP of exploiting Jharkhand's resources for other states.
In a scathing critique, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) MLA, Kalpana Soren, launched an attack on the previous administration by the BJP, accusing it of regressing the state's progress.
Speaking at a rally in Ranchi's Silli constituency, Soren accused the BJP of closing schools and cancelling ration cards during its tenure. She praised the current administration under her husband, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, for issuing green ration cards and implementing CM Schools of Excellence to enhance educational access.
Soren further accused the BJP of exploiting Jharkhand's resources to benefit states governed by the party, and criticized the AJSU Party for neglecting Silli's development. As elections approach, the JMM has fielded Amit Mahto in a bid to challenge the AJSU Party's hold on the constituency.
