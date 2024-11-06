Euphoric Celebrations in Andhra Pradesh for JD Vance's Victory
Following the win of Donald Trump and JD Vance in the 2024 US elections, villagers in Vadluru, Andhra Pradesh, celebrated Usha Chilukuri Vance's connection to their village. They conducted prayers and distributed sweets, with hopes of future benefits from JD Vance's ties to India.
- Country:
- India
The village of Vadluru in Andhra Pradesh erupted in celebration following the victory of Donald Trump and his vice-presidential pick, JD Vance, in the 2024 US presidential elections. The attention stems from Usha Chilukuri Vance, JD Vance's wife, whose ancestral roots trace back to this small village.
Residents, thrilled by Usha's connection, celebrated with fervor. They burst crackers and offered prayers at the local Sai Baba temple, property donated by her family. This celebration reflects their pride in seeing someone associated with their village rise to prominence on the international stage, as Usha is poised to become the Second Lady of the United States.
Former village president P. Srinivasa Raju expressed local excitement while noting potential benefits for Vadluru due to Usha's affiliations. Villager Badri Narayana recalled her family's history in the area, pointing out that though distant relatives remain, the direct family hasn't been seen for years. Meanwhile, Usha, an accomplished lawyer educated at Yale University, is known for her professional achievements and influential connections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
