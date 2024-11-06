Left Menu

Euphoric Celebrations in Andhra Pradesh for JD Vance's Victory

Following the win of Donald Trump and JD Vance in the 2024 US elections, villagers in Vadluru, Andhra Pradesh, celebrated Usha Chilukuri Vance's connection to their village. They conducted prayers and distributed sweets, with hopes of future benefits from JD Vance's ties to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 06-11-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 20:28 IST
Euphoric Celebrations in Andhra Pradesh for JD Vance's Victory
  • Country:
  • India

The village of Vadluru in Andhra Pradesh erupted in celebration following the victory of Donald Trump and his vice-presidential pick, JD Vance, in the 2024 US presidential elections. The attention stems from Usha Chilukuri Vance, JD Vance's wife, whose ancestral roots trace back to this small village.

Residents, thrilled by Usha's connection, celebrated with fervor. They burst crackers and offered prayers at the local Sai Baba temple, property donated by her family. This celebration reflects their pride in seeing someone associated with their village rise to prominence on the international stage, as Usha is poised to become the Second Lady of the United States.

Former village president P. Srinivasa Raju expressed local excitement while noting potential benefits for Vadluru due to Usha's affiliations. Villager Badri Narayana recalled her family's history in the area, pointing out that though distant relatives remain, the direct family hasn't been seen for years. Meanwhile, Usha, an accomplished lawyer educated at Yale University, is known for her professional achievements and influential connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024