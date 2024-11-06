Political Showdown: BJP Accused of Misinformation

On Wednesday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren accused the BJP of being a 'showroom of lies and hatred.' The CM alleges that the party is expending significant funds to disseminate hatred and falsehoods against him.

Soren shared a report on X highlighting alleged 'shadow political advertisement,' underscoring his accusation against the BJP. He reiterated that the BJP's efforts focus on spreading social animosity and misinformation.

In response, the Jharkhand BJP dismissed Soren's claims, suggesting he is crafting a narrative to preemptively explain a probable electoral defeat. Spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo advised Soren to take his grievances to the Election Commission rather than resort to playing the victim online.

