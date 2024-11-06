Left Menu

Political Showdown: BJP Accused of Misinformation

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren accused the BJP of spreading misinformation and hate against him. He claims the party is spending large sums to propagate falsehoods. The BJP responded by asserting that Soren is playing the victim card to justify potential electoral loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:18 IST
Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren accused the BJP of being a 'showroom of lies and hatred.' The CM alleges that the party is expending significant funds to disseminate hatred and falsehoods against him.

Soren shared a report on X highlighting alleged 'shadow political advertisement,' underscoring his accusation against the BJP. He reiterated that the BJP's efforts focus on spreading social animosity and misinformation.

In response, the Jharkhand BJP dismissed Soren's claims, suggesting he is crafting a narrative to preemptively explain a probable electoral defeat. Spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo advised Soren to take his grievances to the Election Commission rather than resort to playing the victim online.

(With inputs from agencies.)

