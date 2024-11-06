Ukraine Hopes for Trump's Strength in Pursuit of Peace
Ukraine looks to former President Donald Trump to uphold U.S. support and find a swift resolution to the conflict with Russia. Zelenskiy applauds Trump's 'peace through strength' approach, while analysts speculate on potential concessions. The outcome may significantly impact future U.S.-Ukraine relations and Russia's influence.
Ukraine has appealed to Donald Trump, hoping his role as a tough leader will secure their stance amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed Trump's win, emphasizing the alignment of Trump's 'peace through strength' principles with Ukraine's desire for a lasting peace.
The situation raises questions about the future support from the U.S., which has been pivotal for Ukraine. The winter brings fresh challenges as Russian advancements press on and Ukraine's new incursion into Russian territory ups the stakes. A potential peace process may hinge on concessions and negotiations with Russia.
Political analyst Volodymyr Fesenko predicts Trump may push for swift talks, potentially accepting 'certain concessions.' Despite concerns over the U.S. capitulating to Moscow, investors are hopeful for an end to the conflict. As Kyiv braces for more hardships, the hope is firmly placed on Trump's administration and its strategic appointments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
