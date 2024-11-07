Rijiju Criticizes Congress Amid Claims of 'Disinformation Campaign'

In a recent press conference, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized Congress, stating that their "disinformation campaign" has failed to resonate with the public. Rijiju refuted claims that the BJP intends to alter the Constitution, as alleged by Congress during the Lok Sabha polls.

Rijiju targeted Rahul Gandhi's trip to Nagpur, accusing him of disrespecting the Constitution and Dr. Ambedkar, the latter being a key figure in crafting the Indian Constitution. He emphasized how historical political dynamics, including Ambedkar's initial exclusion from Nehru's cabinet and subsequent resignation, have been points of contention.

Citing infrastructural achievements under PM Narendra Modi, Rijiju contrasted them with what he described as Congress's unfulfilled promises in Telangana, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh. He also accused Congress of using Muslims as a vote bank without genuinely improving their welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)