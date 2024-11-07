Strengthening the Special Relationship: Starmer's Call to Trump

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in a congratulatory call with US President-elect Donald Trump, discussed the reinforcement of the US-UK special relationship following Trump's historic victory.

The leaders vowed to strengthen ties, focusing on defence, security, and prosperity. Starmer highlighted the importance of regional stability, addressing recent political tensions in domestic and international spheres.

Starmer faced political challenges from the UK Parliament regarding Labour activists' involvement in the US campaign and warned of potential trade issues under the new Trump administration. He emphasized continued collaboration on security and trade matters at an upcoming summit in Budapest.

