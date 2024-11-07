Strengthening the Special Relationship: Starmer's Call to Trump
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer congratulated US President-elect Donald Trump on his historic win, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the US-UK special relationship. Discussing topics from security to foreign policy, the call emphasized mutual interests while addressing domestic political tensions. Starmer highlighted regional stability and awaited further discussions with Trump.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in a congratulatory call with US President-elect Donald Trump, discussed the reinforcement of the US-UK special relationship following Trump's historic victory.
The leaders vowed to strengthen ties, focusing on defence, security, and prosperity. Starmer highlighted the importance of regional stability, addressing recent political tensions in domestic and international spheres.
Starmer faced political challenges from the UK Parliament regarding Labour activists' involvement in the US campaign and warned of potential trade issues under the new Trump administration. He emphasized continued collaboration on security and trade matters at an upcoming summit in Budapest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Poland's Defence Spending: A Budgetary Balancing Act
Ukraine's Air Defence Foils Major Drone Assault
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin says there is evidence that North Korea has sent troops to Russia, reports AP.
Mayor says an attack targeting a Turkish defence company leaves 3 dead and 5 wounded, reports AP.
US News Round-up: Tariffs, Fines, and Election Drama