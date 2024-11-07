Left Menu

India Celebrates Trump’s Return: US-India Partnership to Strengthen

India celebrates Donald Trump's re-election as US President, emphasizing the Democratic mandate. Prime Minister Modi and Trump had a phone call reaffirming their commitment to bolster bilateral relations across various sectors, reflecting trust and vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 16:50 IST
India warmly acknowledged the recent US presidential election results, which saw Donald Trump securing another term in office. The Ministry of External Affairs expressed a desire to fortify ties with the United States following the election outcome.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed the country's commitment to enhancing its partnership with the US. This came after Trump's significant political resurgence, as he was re-elected to the Oval Office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated President-elect Trump during a phone conversation, highlighting the American leader's widespread electoral support. Both leaders have pledged to work collaboratively to elevate bilateral relations across a multitude of sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

