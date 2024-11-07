India Celebrates Trump’s Return: US-India Partnership to Strengthen

India warmly acknowledged the recent US presidential election results, which saw Donald Trump securing another term in office. The Ministry of External Affairs expressed a desire to fortify ties with the United States following the election outcome.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed the country's commitment to enhancing its partnership with the US. This came after Trump's significant political resurgence, as he was re-elected to the Oval Office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated President-elect Trump during a phone conversation, highlighting the American leader's widespread electoral support. Both leaders have pledged to work collaboratively to elevate bilateral relations across a multitude of sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)