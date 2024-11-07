Left Menu

Land Dispute Heats Up Ahead of Maharashtra Elections

Sarangi Mahajan accuses Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde and BJP leader Pankaja Munde of fraudulently acquiring her land at a low price. Her late husband, Pravin Mahajan, was convicted of murdering BJP leader Pramod Mahajan. She has filed a lawsuit to cancel the land sale registration.

Updated: 07-11-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 19:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic development ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, Sarangi Mahajan has alleged that Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde and his cousin, BJP leader Pankaja Munde, acquired her land through fraudulent means. Sarangi is the widow of Pravin Mahajan, who was convicted for murdering BJP leader Pramod Mahajan in 2006.

Sarangi claims the Mundes, leveraging her absence, used their employee Balaji Govind Munde to purchase her Parli land at a low price in 2022. She alleges that she was coerced into signing a blank bond paper at Balaji's residence under threat to her life.

Sarangi has initiated a 'special suit' in Ambejogai court to annul the land sale, contending she would rescind the action if compensated adequately. Her charges arise as Dhananjay Munde, an NCP candidate, eyes a win from Parli in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

