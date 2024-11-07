India expressed satisfaction with the conclusion of the US election results, emphasizing the solidarity between the world's largest democracies. This announcement was made as part of an ongoing effort to strengthen US-India relations amidst an evolving global political landscape.

Tensions surfaced as India accused Canada of blocking an Australian media outlet that broadcast a press conference involving high-profile Indian and Australian diplomats. The controversy underscores the delicate balance required in international media relations.

Political discord continues at home, with the Congress party criticizing BJP leaders, including Minister Scindia, for alleged loyalty to new political alliances. The accusations reflect deeper divisions and challenges within the Indian political spectrum.

(With inputs from agencies.)