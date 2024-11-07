Left Menu

Democrat Laura Gillen Clinches New York House Seat

Democrat Laura Gillen won a US House seat in New York, defeating Republican Rep. Anthony D'Esposito. Gillen, a former town supervisor, ran on pro-law enforcement and border security - key issues for Democrats since their 2022 losses. The Associated Press announced her victory on Thursday.

In a significant political victory, Democrat Laura Gillen seized a US House seat in New York, emerging triumphant over Republican incumbent Anthony D'Esposito. The closely contested race saw Gillen emphasize her commitment to law enforcement and border security, issues of considerable debate within the Democratic Party following setbacks in 2022.

Gillen, who previously served as a town supervisor, narrowly lost to D'Esposito in the previous election cycle. This time, she successfully leveraged the district's past support for Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, to rally voter support.

The district, situated near the New York City borough of Queens, was favorably inclined toward Gillen's platform, fostering her win which was confirmed by the Associated Press at 12:39 pm EST.

(With inputs from agencies.)

