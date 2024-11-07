Left Menu

Power Struggle: BJP vs AAP Over Discom Irregularities

The BJP demands a CAG audit citing financial irregularities in Delhi government-backed discoms, attributing operational losses to mismanagement. The AAP counters, accusing BJP of a power-hungry agenda to favor industrial allies. Both parties highlight discrepancies in electricity operations, fueling an ongoing political standoff over power distribution.

Updated: 07-11-2024 23:25 IST
  • India

In a significant political showdown, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit of accounts belonging to two power distribution companies (discoms) in which the Delhi government holds stakes, alleging widespread financial mismanagement. The BJP asserts these mishandlings have led to operational losses for the companies involved.

Countering the allegations, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the BJP of pursuing a preset agenda to seize power in Delhi. They claim that the BJP intends to hand over resources to industrialist allies while overburdening the common man with rising electricity costs. With the BJP ruling 20 states, AAP challenges them to match Delhi's 24x7 free electricity initiative.

The financial intricacies of the discoms are under intense scrutiny as questions arise regarding why one consistently posts profits while others face losses. Investigations into the supposed regulatory assets and delayed payments to state power companies highlight the complexities and potential mismanagement within the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

