Americans Divided Over Trump's Immigration Plans

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll highlights that immigration is seen as the primary issue for President-elect Donald Trump to tackle. A significant portion of Americans anticipate he will execute mass deportations of undocumented immigrants in the U.S.

The poll shows a division of opinion on Trump's immigration policies, with 25% of respondents prioritizing immigration over other matters like income inequality and taxes. While 82% believe deportations are likely, 40% of independents and most Democrats express concern, unlike the majority of Republicans.

Trump's campaign promises of a severe immigration crackdown continue to divide the nation. His plans to utilize the Alien Enemies Act for expedited deportations are likely to face legal challenges. The poll, conducted online, surveyed diverse political groups, reflecting varied apprehensions regarding the anticipated policy.

