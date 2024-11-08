Left Menu

Americans Divided Over Trump's Immigration Plans

A Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that Americans see immigration as the main issue for President-elect Donald Trump to address. Many expect mass deportations, a controversial policy that concerns Democrats and independents. Trump's potential actions, including using the Alien Enemies Act, spark debate and legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 02:16 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 02:16 IST
Americans Divided Over Trump's Immigration Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll highlights that immigration is seen as the primary issue for President-elect Donald Trump to tackle. A significant portion of Americans anticipate he will execute mass deportations of undocumented immigrants in the U.S.

The poll shows a division of opinion on Trump's immigration policies, with 25% of respondents prioritizing immigration over other matters like income inequality and taxes. While 82% believe deportations are likely, 40% of independents and most Democrats express concern, unlike the majority of Republicans.

Trump's campaign promises of a severe immigration crackdown continue to divide the nation. His plans to utilize the Alien Enemies Act for expedited deportations are likely to face legal challenges. The poll, conducted online, surveyed diverse political groups, reflecting varied apprehensions regarding the anticipated policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024