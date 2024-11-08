Defamation Fallout: Former Malaysian PM Fined $300,000

The Kuala Lumpur High Court has commanded former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to pay damages of over $300,000 to politician Lim Guan Eng in a defamation case, according to state media.

This court ruling serves as another legal quandary for Muhyiddin, who is already facing sedition charges and allegations of corruption.

Muhyiddin's legal representative plans to appeal the decision, disputing accusations concerning remarks made in Facebook posts against the ex-Finance Minister earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)