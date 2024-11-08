Left Menu

Defamation Fallout: Former Malaysian PM Fined $300,000

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin faces legal challenges, ordered by a court to pay over $300,000 due to a defamation case. This adds to his legal woes, with additional charges of sedition and corruption. Muhyiddin plans to appeal the court's decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 11:28 IST
Defamation Fallout: Former Malaysian PM Fined $300,000
Muhyiddin Yassin Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Kuala Lumpur High Court has commanded former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to pay damages of over $300,000 to politician Lim Guan Eng in a defamation case, according to state media.

This court ruling serves as another legal quandary for Muhyiddin, who is already facing sedition charges and allegations of corruption.

Muhyiddin's legal representative plans to appeal the decision, disputing accusations concerning remarks made in Facebook posts against the ex-Finance Minister earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024