Left Menu

AJSU Party Unveils Empowering Manifesto for Jharkhand

The AJSU Party has released its manifesto for the Jharkhand assembly elections, pledging financial aid to poor families, women's job reservations, and health insurance for citizens. The party is contesting under the NDA agreement, with elections scheduled for November 13 and 20, and results on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 08-11-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 13:45 IST
AJSU Party Unveils Empowering Manifesto for Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The AJSU Party, an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has unveiled its manifesto for the forthcoming Jharkhand assembly polls. The document promises financial aid of Rs 1.21 lakh per annum to every impoverished family in the state.

Key announcements made by party chief Sudesh Mahto include 33 percent job reservations for women in the government sector and the establishment of a commission dedicated to safeguarding their interests. Moreover, the manifesto outlines the creation of hostels for working women and a universal health insurance coverage offering up to Rs 25 lakh.

Under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) seat-sharing pact, the AJSU Party will contest ten seats. The Jharkhand assembly elections are slated for November 13 and 20, with vote counting to follow on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024