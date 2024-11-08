AJSU Party Unveils Empowering Manifesto for Jharkhand

The AJSU Party, an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has unveiled its manifesto for the forthcoming Jharkhand assembly polls. The document promises financial aid of Rs 1.21 lakh per annum to every impoverished family in the state.

Key announcements made by party chief Sudesh Mahto include 33 percent job reservations for women in the government sector and the establishment of a commission dedicated to safeguarding their interests. Moreover, the manifesto outlines the creation of hostels for working women and a universal health insurance coverage offering up to Rs 25 lakh.

Under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) seat-sharing pact, the AJSU Party will contest ten seats. The Jharkhand assembly elections are slated for November 13 and 20, with vote counting to follow on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)