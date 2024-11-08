Left Menu

Revamping Himachal's Political Landscape

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee was dissolved based on the recommendations of state president Pratibha Singh. A new committee with fresh office-bearers will be established. The restructuring comes as part of efforts to address factionalism and improve party representation after recent political challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu announced the dissolution of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) following the recommendation of state president Pratibha Singh. This action aims to pave the way for the formation of a new committee with fresh office-bearers.

The decision, endorsed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, marks a strategic restructuring effort as several former office-bearers have transitioned into government roles or joined opposing parties like the BJP. This move signals a broader attempt to revitalize the party structure in the state.

Factionalism within the Himachal Pradesh Congress has become evident after cross-voting by certain MLAs led to a BJP victory in a Rajya Sabha seat election. The new committee is expected to encompass a more diverse representation, addressing this longstanding issue in the party's state unit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

