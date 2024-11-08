Left Menu

Orban Declares Ukraine's War Lost, Predicts Trump's Intervention

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban claims Ukraine has lost its war with Russia, predicting that Donald Trump's presidency will see the end of U.S. support for Kyiv. While EU leaders aim to fortify Ukraine's defense, Orban continues to challenge European aid efforts, suggesting an immediate ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:25 IST
Viktor Orban Image Credit: Instagram (orbanviktor)
In a bold statement, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared that Ukraine has already lost its war against Russia's recent invasion. He anticipates U.S. support for Kyiv will end under Donald Trump's leadership, potentially affecting Western aid initiatives.

During ongoing EU summits in Budapest, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized Trump's assertion that the conflict with Russia could conclude swiftly. EU leaders agreed, emphasizing that conceding to Russia's terms could be detrimental to Ukraine's sovereignty.

The European Union remains committed to assisting Ukraine, despite Orban's consistent attempts to block or delay support packages. European Council President Charles Michel reaffirmed the necessity to continue backing Ukraine to prevent emboldening authoritarian regimes worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

