Sarma Warns of Demographic Shift in Jharkhand

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused the JMM-led government in Jharkhand of facilitating infiltration for electoral benefits. He warned that this could lead to the marginalization of Hindus and tribals within two decades, highlighting a significant demographic shift in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kharsawan | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 17:04 IST
Himanta Biswa Sarma Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has sounded an alarm over perceived demographic changes in Jharkhand, accusing the JMM-led coalition of fostering infiltration for electoral advantages.

During a political rally in Seraikela-Kharsawan district, Sarma, who is overseeing BJP election strategies in the region, criticized the declining Hindu and tribal populations against a rising Muslim demographic.

He pointed to historical data indicating a significant drop in Hindu and tribal communities over the decades, warning that continued infiltration could leave them marginalized in years to come. Sarma framed the election as a crucial choice between JMM's leadership and PM Modi's development agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

