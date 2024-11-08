Sarma Warns of Demographic Shift in Jharkhand

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has sounded an alarm over perceived demographic changes in Jharkhand, accusing the JMM-led coalition of fostering infiltration for electoral advantages.

During a political rally in Seraikela-Kharsawan district, Sarma, who is overseeing BJP election strategies in the region, criticized the declining Hindu and tribal populations against a rising Muslim demographic.

He pointed to historical data indicating a significant drop in Hindu and tribal communities over the decades, warning that continued infiltration could leave them marginalized in years to come. Sarma framed the election as a crucial choice between JMM's leadership and PM Modi's development agenda.

