Deve Gowda's Resolute Political Battle: A Stir in Karnataka

H D Deve Gowda, the JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister, vowed to remain politically active until he removes the current Karnataka government. He criticized INDI Alliance leaders and praised PM Modi's leadership while focusing on electoral battles involving his family members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandya | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 17:36 IST
Deve Gowda
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent denunciation of Karnataka's ruling Congress, H D Deve Gowda, the venerable JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister, declared his unwavering commitment to political activism, stating he would not acquiesce until the current government is deposed.

The 92-year-old Gowda lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership while lambasting INDI Alliance leaders and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Gowda was especially vocal about the political campaigns involving his grandson, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who is contesting in the Channapatna by-election on November 13.

Drawing from decades of political experience, Gowda decried alleged misuse of the Valmiki community's funds in the election battle and vowed to continue the fight, highlighting the importance of saving the state and critiquing adversarial tactics by Congress leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

