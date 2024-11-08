Left Menu

Congress Accuses BJP-RSS of Threatening Ambedkar's Constitution

The Congress has alleged that the BJP and RSS aim to replace B R Ambedkar's Constitution with one based on Manusmriti ideology. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asserted that these parties have grievances with the Constitution, particularly reservations for marginalized communities, and accused Modi of divisive caste politics.

  • India

The Congress has leveled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing them of seeking to dismantle B R Ambedkar's Constitution and replace it with one informed by Manusmriti ideology. Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, asserted that the ruling party harbors many complaints against the current Constitution, especially regarding reservations for Dalits, Adivasis, and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Ramesh's accusations follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statements accusing the Congress of instigating caste division. During a rally in Dhule, Maharashtra, Modi claimed that the Congress seeks to undermine the united strength of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OBCs, pointing to the ongoing caste census debate as a political tool for division.

In a pointed critique, Ramesh cited historical opposition by the RSS to the Constitution, referencing a 1949 article in the RSS publication, Organiser. He argued that the BJP and RSS seek to erode the protections furnished by Ambedkar's Constitution and criticized efforts to oppose a caste census, which he claims is vital for achieving social justice.

