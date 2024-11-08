CPI(ML) Liberation Criticizes BJP's Infiltration Claims Amid Corporate Allegations
CPI(ML) Liberation accused the BJP of raising Bangladeshi infiltration issues in Jharkhand to divert attention from alleged corporate looting. The party expressed dissatisfaction with seat sharing in the INDIA bloc and commented on international matters, including US election results and the Gaza crisis.
The CPI(ML) Liberation, aligned with the INDIA bloc, accused the BJP on Friday of using claims of Bangladeshi infiltration in Jharkhand to distract from what they describe as ongoing corporate exploitation in the state.
Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary, questioned how the BJP could address infiltration issues when it holds power at the Centre, suggesting the party uses the issue to divert public focus. He remarked that the infiltration narrative serves to mask intentions to benefit certain corporate entities ahead of upcoming elections.
In addition, Bhattacharya voiced frustration over seat allocations by JMM and Congress within the INDIA bloc, suggesting the coalition failed to adhere to agreed principles. He also criticized Donald Trump's policies for being detrimental to Indians and pointed to unresolved issues in the Gaza crisis.
