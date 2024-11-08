Left Menu

CPI(ML) Liberation Criticizes BJP's Infiltration Claims Amid Corporate Allegations

CPI(ML) Liberation accused the BJP of raising Bangladeshi infiltration issues in Jharkhand to divert attention from alleged corporate looting. The party expressed dissatisfaction with seat sharing in the INDIA bloc and commented on international matters, including US election results and the Gaza crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:53 IST
CPI(ML) Liberation Criticizes BJP's Infiltration Claims Amid Corporate Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

The CPI(ML) Liberation, aligned with the INDIA bloc, accused the BJP on Friday of using claims of Bangladeshi infiltration in Jharkhand to distract from what they describe as ongoing corporate exploitation in the state.

Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary, questioned how the BJP could address infiltration issues when it holds power at the Centre, suggesting the party uses the issue to divert public focus. He remarked that the infiltration narrative serves to mask intentions to benefit certain corporate entities ahead of upcoming elections.

In addition, Bhattacharya voiced frustration over seat allocations by JMM and Congress within the INDIA bloc, suggesting the coalition failed to adhere to agreed principles. He also criticized Donald Trump's policies for being detrimental to Indians and pointed to unresolved issues in the Gaza crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024