Madhya Pradesh CM Criticizes Jharkhand Leadership, Calls for BJP Revival

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav accused Jharkhand's leadership and the Congress party of degrading Ranchi, equating it to Karachi, Pakistan. He urged voters to support BJP in the upcoming assembly elections to restore Ranchi's former glory and counter the alleged demographic changes resulting from immigration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 20:47 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav leveled stern criticism at Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the Congress party on Friday, claiming they have turned Ranchi into "Karachi," a reference to the city in Pakistan. Yadav made these remarks during a public rally in Jharkhand's Palamu district amid the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) election campaign efforts, ahead of the impending state assembly elections.

During his address, Yadav suggested that the audience's applause signaled the inevitable eviction of the Soren-led government, paving the way for a BJP resurgence. He invoked the memory of the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, credited with Jharkhand's formation, urging voters to acknowledge the former leader's contributions. Yadav criticized the current administration for allegedly tarnishing Ranchi's identity, urging restoration through a BJP mandate.

Yadav further alleged a significant demographic shift, attributing a reduction in the Hindu population to policies favoring Bangladeshi immigrants under Soren and Congress. He warned that this trend posed risks to cultural celebrations such as Holi, Diwali, and Janmashtami, highlighting the upcoming election as crucial for preserving Sanatan values and protecting regional culture.

The Chief Minister also criticized alleged leniency towards immigrants by opposition parties, claiming this election presents a chance to rectify such oversights. Jharkhand's upcoming assembly elections will occur in two phases later this November, with results expected on the 23rd. Voter turnout and political dynamics in the region remain under scrutiny following mixed outcomes in past elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

