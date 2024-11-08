AJSU Party's Ambitious Manifesto Unveiled Ahead of Jharkhand Polls
The AJSU Party, an ally of the BJP, released its manifesto for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections. Key promises include financial aid for poor families, job reservations for women, health insurance, youth internship schemes, and tripled farmers' incomes. The party is contesting 10 seats.
The AJSU Party, a BJP ally, unveiled its manifesto on Friday for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, pledging financial assistance of Rs 1.21 lakh annually to every economically disadvantaged family in the state.
Announcing the manifesto, AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto highlighted key promises, including a 33 percent job reservation for women in government roles, establishing hostels for working females, and ensuring health insurance coverage of Rs 25 lakh for all citizens. Mahto emphasized employment as a priority, mentioning linking educated youth to internship schemes with stipends between Rs 6,000 and Rs 25,000, and a Rs 30,000 annual allowance for unemployed youth under the Nirmal Mahato Yuva Nirman Yojana.
Further promises included tripling farmers' incomes within a decade by providing Rs 20,000 annually to each farmer along with free electricity and water. The manifesto also aims to recognize the Sarna religious code legally and address obstacles in the domicile policy. Contesting 10 seats under the NDA seat-sharing agreement, the party aims for significant influence as polling occurs on November 13 and 20, with results on November 23.
