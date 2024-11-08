Tensions Rise Over Attacks on Temples in Telangana

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar voiced serious concerns on Friday over the alleged routine attacks on temples and Hindu youth in Telangana.

During a visit to a temple near the city, where Navagraha idols were recently damaged, Kumar criticized the Congress government's negligence towards Hindu sentiments, accusing it of prioritizing electoral gains from specific societal sections.

He urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to take firm action against those responsible for temple attacks, highlighting a perceived atmosphere of fear among Hindus in Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)