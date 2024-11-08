J&K Assembly Chaos: BJP Decries Speaker's Conduct as 'Black Chapter'

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly session concluded with high drama as BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition, Sunil Sharma, sharply criticized Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather for his conduct, labeling it 'reprehensible.' The session saw BJP MLAs being marshaled out, prompting Sharma to describe the day as a 'black chapter' in J&K's history.

Tensions escalated on the third consecutive day of disruptions after a People's Democratic Party (PDP) MLA advocated for the restoration of Article 370. Sharma accused the Speaker of acting as an agent for a specific party, claiming, 'Today will be written as a black day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.'

Sharma further alleged that the Speaker aimed to suppress the opposition's voice, calling the session the 'darkest day in J&K's democracy.' In response to BJP's ousting from the House, Sharma announced plans for a parallel assembly outside, deeming the Speaker's actions as unlawful and unconstitutional. He reiterated that debates on Article 370, a central topic linked to the National Conference's electoral promises, were unwarranted post-parliamentary decision.

