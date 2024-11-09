Hemant Soren's Scathing Critique: BJP's 'Double Engine' Governance Examined

In an assertive address, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren accused the BJP of exploiting the state for nearly two decades, likening their actions to squeezing a lemon. Soren highlighted the paradox of Jharkhand's mineral wealth and its persistent poverty, blaming central economic policies for hampering the state's revenue collection.

Targeting the BJP-led central government, Soren alleged that they have dismantled the federal structure by orchestrating 'double engine' governments through MLA poaching and government destabilization. He criticized the BJP's lack of development-focused agendas, claiming their sole strategy pivots on division and communal polarization.

Soren maintained that the BJP's actions are motivated by a reluctance to accept a tribal leader's complete term in office, further accusing them of undermining political discourse and misusing social media to push propaganda. He asserted that the state election outcomes on November 23 would be the true test of their governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)