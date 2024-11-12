Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise with ED Raids Ahead of Jharkhand Polls

The ruling JMM criticizes the BJP-led central government for ED raids in Jharkhand before state polls, accusing them of attempting to promote a Bangladeshi infiltration narrative. Amidst money laundering investigations, both JMM and Congress claim this is a tactic to bolster BJP's political stance.

Updated: 12-11-2024 13:50 IST
  • India

The ruling JMM has strongly condemned the BJP-led central government's decision to conduct Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids across Jharkhand just a day before the crucial state polls.

The JMM asserts that these actions are an effort by the central agency to aid the BJP in establishing a misleading narrative about Bangladeshi infiltration during the election period. In addition to Jharkhand, the raids extended to West Bengal, associated with a money laundering probe linked to the alleged infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals.

The Congress, an ally in the JMM-led state government, echoed the sentiment, branding the raids as a last-ditch attempt to preserve the BJP's political influence in Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

