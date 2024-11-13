High Stakes and High Turnout: Jharkhand Assembly Elections Kick Off

Jharkhand's first phase of assembly elections commenced on Wednesday with a voter turnout of 29.31% in the opening four hours. Voting is underway across 43 constituencies, distributed over 15 districts, and scheduled to continue until 5 PM, according to election officials.

The initial hours saw former Chief Minister Champai Soren among the 683 candidates, including 73 women and one third-gender participant, vying for 43 seats. The districts of Khunti, Gumla, and Lohardaga recorded the highest turnouts, signaling voter engagement despite the modest overall percentage.

The electoral battle is heating up with the JMM-led coalition pushing its welfare agenda, while the opposition BJP focuses on a strong Hindutva narrative. The second voting phase is on November 20, with results to be declared by November 23, determining if the JMM alliance maintains its legislative majority secured in 2019.

