High Stakes and High Turnout: Jharkhand Assembly Elections Kick Off
Polling has begun in the first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections with a voter turnout of 29.31% in the initial four hours. Key candidates include former CM Champai Soren. The JMM-led coalition aims to retain power, while BJP campaigns on Hindutva. Voting will conclude on November 23.
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand's first phase of assembly elections commenced on Wednesday with a voter turnout of 29.31% in the opening four hours. Voting is underway across 43 constituencies, distributed over 15 districts, and scheduled to continue until 5 PM, according to election officials.
The initial hours saw former Chief Minister Champai Soren among the 683 candidates, including 73 women and one third-gender participant, vying for 43 seats. The districts of Khunti, Gumla, and Lohardaga recorded the highest turnouts, signaling voter engagement despite the modest overall percentage.
The electoral battle is heating up with the JMM-led coalition pushing its welfare agenda, while the opposition BJP focuses on a strong Hindutva narrative. The second voting phase is on November 20, with results to be declared by November 23, determining if the JMM alliance maintains its legislative majority secured in 2019.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- elections
- assembly
- voter turnout
- JMM
- BJP
- Campaigning
- Hemant Soren
- Champai Soren
- politics
ALSO READ
Tripura CM Saha's Enthusiastic Membership Drive Reinforces BJP's Foundations
Former BJP MLA Atul Shah Runs as Independent Amidst Party Leadership Controversy
Soren-BJP Face-Off: Border Security and Infiltration Concerns Amplify
BJP Expands Candidature for Upcoming Assembly Elections
HC seeks Delhi govt's reply on BJP MLA's plea to send 12 CAG reports on liquor duty, pollution and finance to LG for placing in Assembly.