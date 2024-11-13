Yogi Adityanath Slams MVA as 'Directionless' in Maharashtra Rallies
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, calling it immature and directionless. He praised BJP's leadership under PM Modi, emphasizing national unity and development. Adityanath accused the MVA of lacking a cohesive agenda and mismanaging funds during the pandemic.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, labeling it as immature and lacking direction during rallies in Washim and Thane.
Adityanath accused the MVA, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP, of internal disputes and divisive politics. He highlighted BJP's commitment to national unity under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.
The UP CM accused the MVA of mismanaging COVID-19 funds and contrasted its performance with BJP's welfare initiatives. He urged voters to support BJP for a stronger nation.
