Taiwan's Strategic Arms Dialogue with the U.S.: Enhancing Defense Amid Tensions

Amid increasing military pressure from China, Taiwan is actively seeking avenues to bolster its defense capabilities, although it has yet to finalize a concrete list of new arms deals with the incoming U.S. administration led by President-elect Donald Trump.

According to senior Taiwanese security officials, the island is ready for consultations with like-minded strategic partners, most notably the U.S., which remains its largest arms supplier and has fulfilled significant military orders worth billions.

Taiwan's defense spending has surged substantially since 2016, reflecting its commitment to self-defense against potential Chinese threats. Discussion continues over enhancing Taiwan's military hardware to counter any aggressive moves from Beijing.

