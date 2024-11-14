Taiwan's Strategic Arms Dialogue with the U.S.: Enhancing Defense Amid Tensions
Taiwan is eager to enhance its defense capabilities amid tensions with China. While there is no concrete list for new arms deals with the U.S., discussions are ongoing. With China's military pressure increasing, Taiwan looks to strengthen its defense through talks with like-minded partners, particularly the U.S.
Amid increasing military pressure from China, Taiwan is actively seeking avenues to bolster its defense capabilities, although it has yet to finalize a concrete list of new arms deals with the incoming U.S. administration led by President-elect Donald Trump.
According to senior Taiwanese security officials, the island is ready for consultations with like-minded strategic partners, most notably the U.S., which remains its largest arms supplier and has fulfilled significant military orders worth billions.
Taiwan's defense spending has surged substantially since 2016, reflecting its commitment to self-defense against potential Chinese threats. Discussion continues over enhancing Taiwan's military hardware to counter any aggressive moves from Beijing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taiwan
- arms deals
- defense
- US
- China
- tensions
- military
- weapons
- Trump
- sovereignty
ALSO READ
Canada vs India: Sikh Separatist Allegations Spark Diplomatic Tensions
Tensions Surge as North Korea Eyes Involvement in Ukraine Conflict
China's Bold Fiscal Move: Reviving the Economy with Trillion-Yuan Debt
China's Fiscal Plans Impact Stock Markets Amid Election Uncertainty
EU Enforces Tariffs on Chinese EVs Amid Growing Trade Tensions