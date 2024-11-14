Left Menu

Taiwan's Strategic Arms Dialogue with the U.S.: Enhancing Defense Amid Tensions

Taiwan is eager to enhance its defense capabilities amid tensions with China. While there is no concrete list for new arms deals with the U.S., discussions are ongoing. With China's military pressure increasing, Taiwan looks to strengthen its defense through talks with like-minded partners, particularly the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 08:32 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 08:32 IST
Amid increasing military pressure from China, Taiwan is actively seeking avenues to bolster its defense capabilities, although it has yet to finalize a concrete list of new arms deals with the incoming U.S. administration led by President-elect Donald Trump.

According to senior Taiwanese security officials, the island is ready for consultations with like-minded strategic partners, most notably the U.S., which remains its largest arms supplier and has fulfilled significant military orders worth billions.

Taiwan's defense spending has surged substantially since 2016, reflecting its commitment to self-defense against potential Chinese threats. Discussion continues over enhancing Taiwan's military hardware to counter any aggressive moves from Beijing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

