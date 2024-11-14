Left Menu

Piyush Goyal Predicts Mahayuti Triumph Amid Maharashtra Election Battle

BJP leader Piyush Goyal criticizes MVA's divisive politics amid Maharashtra campaign, predicting Mahayuti victory. As Assembly elections approach, intense campaigning sees BJP hopeful of overcoming MVA's previous vote lead. Amit Shah echoes confidence, highlighting BJP's successes in other states and anticipating favorable results in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:12 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:12 IST
Piyush Goyal Predicts Mahayuti Triumph Amid Maharashtra Election Battle
Union Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader and Union Minister Piyush Goyal has accused the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of engaging in divisive politics, asserting that the ruling Mahayuti coalition is poised for a landslide victory in Maharashtra's upcoming Assembly elections. Speaking at a campaign event for BJP candidate Archana Patil Chakurkar in Latur, Goyal remarked on Wednesday that the electorate is weary of Sharad Pawar and the Congress's tactics, expressing confidence in Mahayuti's prospects for forming a stable and strong government.

Goyal further highlighted the narrow two-lakh vote difference between MVA and Mahayuti in the previous Lok Sabha polls, which he attributed to the opposition's 'fake narrative.' Criticizing Sharad Pawar's 10-year tenure at the centre, Goyal contended that the double-engine government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mahayuti has tangibly benefitted farmers, contrasting this with what he termed the 'politics of lies and dynastic' led by the Deshmukh family in Latur.

The electoral showdown in Latur features Archana Patil Chakurkar against Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh, set against the backdrop of MVA's previous success in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections where they secured 30 out of 48 seats compared to Mahayuti's 17. At a rally in Jalgaon's Chalisgaon district, Union Home Minister Amit Shah voiced his assurance of a Mahayuti victory, referencing BJP's electoral successes in states like Haryana and Jharkhand, and dismissing past setbacks as the November 20 assembly polls approach, with results to be announced on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024