Piyush Goyal Predicts Mahayuti Triumph Amid Maharashtra Election Battle

BJP leader and Union Minister Piyush Goyal has accused the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of engaging in divisive politics, asserting that the ruling Mahayuti coalition is poised for a landslide victory in Maharashtra's upcoming Assembly elections. Speaking at a campaign event for BJP candidate Archana Patil Chakurkar in Latur, Goyal remarked on Wednesday that the electorate is weary of Sharad Pawar and the Congress's tactics, expressing confidence in Mahayuti's prospects for forming a stable and strong government.

Goyal further highlighted the narrow two-lakh vote difference between MVA and Mahayuti in the previous Lok Sabha polls, which he attributed to the opposition's 'fake narrative.' Criticizing Sharad Pawar's 10-year tenure at the centre, Goyal contended that the double-engine government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mahayuti has tangibly benefitted farmers, contrasting this with what he termed the 'politics of lies and dynastic' led by the Deshmukh family in Latur.

The electoral showdown in Latur features Archana Patil Chakurkar against Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh, set against the backdrop of MVA's previous success in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections where they secured 30 out of 48 seats compared to Mahayuti's 17. At a rally in Jalgaon's Chalisgaon district, Union Home Minister Amit Shah voiced his assurance of a Mahayuti victory, referencing BJP's electoral successes in states like Haryana and Jharkhand, and dismissing past setbacks as the November 20 assembly polls approach, with results to be announced on November 23.

