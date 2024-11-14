Left Menu

Modi Targets Congress as BJP Gears Up for Maharashtra Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi intensifies his rhetoric against Congress ahead of Maharashtra elections, mocking Uddhav Thackeray over alliance choices. Modi criticized Congress for its historical governance failures, highlighted security improvements, and emphasized BJP's resolve for better governance and poverty alleviation since 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:18 IST
Modi Targets Congress as BJP Gears Up for Maharashtra Polls
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has upped the ante against the Congress as Maharashtra heads into elections. Speaking at rallies in Mumbai, Modi satirized Uddhav Thackeray for allying with Congress, dubbing it a party desperate for power that handed its control to rivals.

Highlighting past Congress governance failures, Modi pointed to improved security measures since BJP's tenure and chastised Congress for looting the poor while pursuing vote bank politics. The Prime Minister emphasized his government's efforts in poverty alleviation, claiming 25 crore people have moved out of poverty since 2014.

Modi reiterated his dedication to Maharashtra and invoked historical figures like Shivaji Maharaj to propel BJP's narrative of good governance. He also criticized Congress's stance on national issues, including Kashmir and reservations, casting them as divisive and counterproductive for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

