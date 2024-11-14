Modi Targets Congress as BJP Gears Up for Maharashtra Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has upped the ante against the Congress as Maharashtra heads into elections. Speaking at rallies in Mumbai, Modi satirized Uddhav Thackeray for allying with Congress, dubbing it a party desperate for power that handed its control to rivals.

Highlighting past Congress governance failures, Modi pointed to improved security measures since BJP's tenure and chastised Congress for looting the poor while pursuing vote bank politics. The Prime Minister emphasized his government's efforts in poverty alleviation, claiming 25 crore people have moved out of poverty since 2014.

Modi reiterated his dedication to Maharashtra and invoked historical figures like Shivaji Maharaj to propel BJP's narrative of good governance. He also criticized Congress's stance on national issues, including Kashmir and reservations, casting them as divisive and counterproductive for India.

