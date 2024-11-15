Peru's President Under Fire: Boluarte Faces Tumult Amid APEC Summit

Peru's beleaguered President Dina Boluarte emerged from political obscurity to a global spotlight at the APEC summit in Lima, despite her abysmal 4% approval rating and ongoing protests against her leadership.

Once a low-profile civil servant, Boluarte assumed office in December 2022 amid turmoil, following the ousting of former President Pedro Castillo. Her tenure has been marred by allegations of corruption and an inability to curb rising crime rates, especially in Lima's impoverished neighborhoods.

In response to growing unrest, Peru's government declared nonworking holidays and shuttered schools to maintain order during the summit, even as local protests continued to spotlight social discontent. Boluarte's attempt to project power was undercut by violent clashes with anti-government demonstrators near the convention venue.

(With inputs from agencies.)