Peru's President Under Fire: Boluarte Faces Tumult Amid APEC Summit
Dina Boluarte, Peru's President, faced escalating protests and criticism at the APEC summit in Lima. Her approval rating plummeted to 4% amid corruption allegations and rising violence. As Lima hosted world leaders, protests highlighted public discontent, prompting the government to enforce stringent control measures to maintain order.
- Country:
- Peru
Peru's beleaguered President Dina Boluarte emerged from political obscurity to a global spotlight at the APEC summit in Lima, despite her abysmal 4% approval rating and ongoing protests against her leadership.
Once a low-profile civil servant, Boluarte assumed office in December 2022 amid turmoil, following the ousting of former President Pedro Castillo. Her tenure has been marred by allegations of corruption and an inability to curb rising crime rates, especially in Lima's impoverished neighborhoods.
In response to growing unrest, Peru's government declared nonworking holidays and shuttered schools to maintain order during the summit, even as local protests continued to spotlight social discontent. Boluarte's attempt to project power was undercut by violent clashes with anti-government demonstrators near the convention venue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Violence Erupts in Southern Philippines Over Land Dispute
Erdogan’s Peace Puzzle: PKK Talks Teeter Amid Recent Violence
Whistleblower Wins: Inside Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Bounty Revolution
Halloween in Sinaloa: Masks Banned Amid Cartel Violence Concerns
Mayor's Trial Amid Reelection Battle: Corruption Charges Loom Over NYC Leadership