Election Protocol Scrutiny: Shah's Helicopter Checked

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's helicopter and bags were checked by election officials in Maharashtra. Shah assures that the BJP follows electoral protocols strictly. The incident follows similar checks on Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray, raising questions about inspection consistency across political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-11-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 16:14 IST
Amit Shah Image Credit: Twitter(@airnewsalerts)
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah revealed that election officials in Hingoli, Maharashtra, conducted a search of his helicopter and luggage, underlining the BJP's commitment to maintaining electoral fairness.

Shah's visit is part of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's campaign ahead of the November 20 assembly elections. In a statement posted on X, Shah emphasized the importance of adhering to rules to strengthen India's democracy.

The scrutiny of politicians’ luggage became a focal point in electoral debates after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray shared footage of his own bags being checked, sparking questions about similar checks on other high-profile leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

