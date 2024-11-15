Election Protocol Scrutiny: Shah's Helicopter Checked

Union Home Minister Amit Shah revealed that election officials in Hingoli, Maharashtra, conducted a search of his helicopter and luggage, underlining the BJP's commitment to maintaining electoral fairness.

Shah's visit is part of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's campaign ahead of the November 20 assembly elections. In a statement posted on X, Shah emphasized the importance of adhering to rules to strengthen India's democracy.

The scrutiny of politicians’ luggage became a focal point in electoral debates after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray shared footage of his own bags being checked, sparking questions about similar checks on other high-profile leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)