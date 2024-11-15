Left Menu

Political Turbulence: BJP's Controversial Campaigning Sparks Debate

Uddhav Thackeray criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for supporting leaders with questionable pasts, such as Abdul Sattar, known for making offensive remarks. Thackeray's comments come as political tensions rise ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls. He urged voters to reject leaders with alleged misconduct.

Updated: 15-11-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 16:23 IST
In a charged political climate, Uddhav Thackeray has taken a sharp swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning the BJP's decision to campaign for leaders like Abdul Sattar, who has been embroiled in controversy for making offensive remarks.

The remarks by Thackeray came after Modi's campaign visit to Sillod, where Sattar currently serves as the MLA. Thackeray alleged Sattar's involvement in various misconducts, including illegal land grabs and offensive comments against opponents.

As political parties gear up for the Maharashtra assembly polls, Thackeray, representing the Shiv Sena (UBT), called for voters to dismiss leaders with tarnished records, criticizing the BJP's broader coalition strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

