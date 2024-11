Rains Usher Political Promises Amidst Maharashtra Rallies

Unseasonal rains played a significant role during political rallies addressed by Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday. While Fadnavis was speaking in Sangli, the unexpected downpour evoked memories of a past political success for Pawar.

Fadnavis, addressing supporters in western Maharashtra, remarked on the certainty of victory when it rains, alluding to Pawar's 2019 assembly election rally, during which rain coincided with the NCP's success. The NCP, prior to its split, won the coveted seat, a story that went viral on social media.

As Fadnavis prepared to endorse BJP's Shirala assembly candidate Satyajeet Deshmukh, rain began, prompting him to declare a confirmed victory. Around the same time, Pawar's rally in Ichalkaranji, Kolhapur, was similarly graced by the rain, drawing historical parallels to Pawar's enduring influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)