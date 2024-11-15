Left Menu

Turin Turmoil: Students Clash with Police on 'No Meloni Day'

In Turin, at least 15 police officers were hospitalized following violent clashes with students protesting against Italy's far-right government led by Giorgia Meloni. Demonstrations across Italy aimed at opposing government policies, particularly in education, and featured scenes of violence and political dissent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 15-11-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 22:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Turin, a protest turned violent with at least 15 police officers hospitalized following clashes with students demonstrating against Italy's far-right government led by Giorgia Meloni. The protest in Turin was part of a nationwide movement dubbed "No Meloni Day," which witnessed similar unrest in Rome and Milan.

Authorities report that officers in Turin were injured due to exposure to fumes from a makeshift explosive. Protesters, primarily students, voiced opposition to the Meloni government's educational policies and engaged in demonstrations against arms sales to Israel and in support of Gaza residents.

In Turin, tensions flared when students attempted to breach a security barricade to reach the prefecture building's entrance. Demonstrators used flagpoles against police vehicles and replaced the Italian tricolor at the local cinema museum with a Palestinian flag. In a show of protest, an effigy of Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara was burned, while in Milan, a photo of Meloni was defaced with blood-red paint. Meloni condemned the violence, urging politicians to denounce such actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

