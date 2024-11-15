Turin Turmoil: Students Clash with Police on 'No Meloni Day'
In Turin, at least 15 police officers were hospitalized following violent clashes with students protesting against Italy's far-right government led by Giorgia Meloni. Demonstrations across Italy aimed at opposing government policies, particularly in education, and featured scenes of violence and political dissent.
In Turin, a protest turned violent with at least 15 police officers hospitalized following clashes with students demonstrating against Italy's far-right government led by Giorgia Meloni. The protest in Turin was part of a nationwide movement dubbed "No Meloni Day," which witnessed similar unrest in Rome and Milan.
Authorities report that officers in Turin were injured due to exposure to fumes from a makeshift explosive. Protesters, primarily students, voiced opposition to the Meloni government's educational policies and engaged in demonstrations against arms sales to Israel and in support of Gaza residents.
In Turin, tensions flared when students attempted to breach a security barricade to reach the prefecture building's entrance. Demonstrators used flagpoles against police vehicles and replaced the Italian tricolor at the local cinema museum with a Palestinian flag. In a show of protest, an effigy of Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara was burned, while in Milan, a photo of Meloni was defaced with blood-red paint. Meloni condemned the violence, urging politicians to denounce such actions.
