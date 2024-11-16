Mehbooba Mufti Demands J&K Government Clarity on Article 370
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has called for clarification from the Jammu and Kashmir government regarding Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks on Article 370. Mufti highlighted the emotional significance of Article 370 for the people of J&K and expressed concerns about the vague resolutions by political parties.
Mehbooba Mufti, president of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), has demanded clarification from the Jammu and Kashmir government following comments made by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.
Kharge stated that his party had never advocated for the restoration of Article 370, a topic that emerged during a press briefing in Pune.
Mufti emphasized the deep emotional connection of Article 370 for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and criticized the lack of clarity in resolutions passed by political parties, stressing the need for government clarification.
