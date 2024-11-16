BJP Alleges Religious Influence in Maharashtra and Jharkhand Polls
The BJP claims that certain Muslim organizations are attempting to influence elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand by urging voters to support the INDIA bloc based on religious lines. Party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia calls this 'vote jihad' and urges the Election Commission and Supreme Court to intervene.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused some Muslim organizations of trying to sway the electoral atmosphere in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. The allegations involve appeals to Muslim voters to back the INDIA bloc based on religious affiliations.
In a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia criticized All India Muslim Personal Law Board member Maulana Sajjad Nomani. Nomani allegedly endorsed voting for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and other non-BJP parties in Maharashtra, which Bhatia described as 'vote jihad' and appeasement politics.
The BJP highlighted appeals from Muslim groups in Jharkhand for votes en bloc for a Congress-led alliance. Bhatia argued these practices corrupt the democratic process and questioned the priorities of the INDIA bloc concerning national security.
