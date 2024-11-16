BJP's Vision for Delhi: Manifesto Committee Unveiled

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the creation of a 12-member manifesto committee headed by South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Friday. The committee's task is to outline the party's promises and vision for Delhi ahead of the assembly elections slated for February next year.

Prominent leaders including three former Union ministers have been included in the committee alongside Harsh Vardhan, Meenakshi Lekhi, and Vijay Goel, as per a BJP statement. According to Bidhuri, the 10-year AAP rule has left Delhi in a state of urban decay, with collapsed infrastructure such as roads, drains, and drinking water facilities. The manifesto will present a roadmap for revitalizing these services should the BJP come to power.

Despite the AAP's campaigns suggesting otherwise, a senior BJP official confirmed that ongoing free schemes like electricity and water would continue under BJP governance, with potential expansions to aid the middle class. Public consultations are set to feed into the party's comprehensive manifesto, with meetings commencing this Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)