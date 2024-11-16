Left Menu

Soren Denounces BJP's Slogan as Political Rhetoric

Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren criticized BJP's slogan 'Mati, Beti, and Roti' for misleading political purposes at a rally. He urged voters to support the INDIA alliance and highlighted his government's achievements amidst opposition challenges. Soren praised communal harmony and expressed confidence in a majority win for his coalition.

  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren launched a scathing attack on the BJP, condemning their 'Mati, Beti, and Roti' slogan as a misleading political maneuver. He addressed supporters at a rally in Karkatdih, Mahagama, urging them not to fall for BJP's divisive rhetoric.

Soren accused the BJP of attempting to destabilize the state's peace and harmony, promoting tensions among communities. He called for support of the INDIA alliance to secure a landslide victory, emphasizing his administration's achievements despite opposition efforts.

Reflecting on past challenges, particularly during COVID-19, Soren underscored his government's commitment to development and unity. He expressed hope for a win in the upcoming state elections while highlighting initiatives such as loan waivers, free electricity, and social welfare schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

