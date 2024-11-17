Left Menu

Resignation Shakes AAP: Gahlot Steps Down Amid Controversies

Kailash Gahlot, Delhi Transport Minister and a senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, has resigned from both his ministerial position and party membership. Citing unfulfilled promises and controversies, Gahlot expressed dissatisfaction over issues like the 'Sheshmahal'. The resignation is a significant setback for AAP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 12:58 IST
In a major blow to the Aam Aadmi Party, senior leader and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot resigned from the party on Sunday.

Gahlot, a key figure within AAP, cited ongoing controversies and unmet promises as reasons for his decision in his resignation letter to Chief Minister Atishi.

He further criticized the party for focusing on personal agendas rather than public service, referring to issues like 'Sheshmahal' linked to Arvind Kejriwal's former residence. The AAP has yet to respond to the resignation or the criticisms raised.

(With inputs from agencies.)

