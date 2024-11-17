Resignation Shakes AAP: Gahlot Steps Down Amid Controversies

In a major blow to the Aam Aadmi Party, senior leader and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot resigned from the party on Sunday.

Gahlot, a key figure within AAP, cited ongoing controversies and unmet promises as reasons for his decision in his resignation letter to Chief Minister Atishi.

He further criticized the party for focusing on personal agendas rather than public service, referring to issues like 'Sheshmahal' linked to Arvind Kejriwal's former residence. The AAP has yet to respond to the resignation or the criticisms raised.

